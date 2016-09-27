Ghana celebrates World Cerebral Palsy Day on October 5

Accra, Sept. 27, GNA - Multikids Foundation in collaboration with the Special Mothers Project would on the October 1, organise a workshop for parents and care-givers of children with cerebral palsy (CP).

The workshop is part of activities to commemorate World Cerebral Palsy Day in Ghana. The celebration is on the theme: 'A child with CP - A child with possibilities.'

Mrs Hannah Awadzi, Initiator of the Special Mothers Project, an advocacy and awareness creation campaign on CP said the workshop would serve as a skill-learning platform for care-givers.

The workshop would bring parents and care-givers in contact with professionals/specialists who helps with the management of CP.

World Cerebral Palsy Day is celebrated every first Wednesday of October. It is a movement of people with CP and their families, and the organisations that support them, in more than 50 countries.

Its vision is to ensure that children and adults with CP have the same rights, access and opportunities as anyone else in the society.

Ms Amanda Budge, CEO of Multikids Inclusive Academy and the Multikids Foundation, said it is her passion to see every child with CP and every special needs child in school.

'How I wish that Multikids Inclusive Academy could open its doors to all the children but we have limited resources and cannot,' she said.

Ms Budge called on corporate organisations to support the Foundation to enable them accept more children.

