A group of Ghanaian activists and academicians calling themselves Gandhi Must Stand Movement have recently taken on some professors of the University of Ghana to gross dazzling drips of critical intellectual examination over their stand taken in a petition to the University’s Council for the removal of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi – a global icon, liberator, thinker and quintessential intellectual.

Prof. Akosua Adomako Ampofo from the Institute of African Studies, Prof. Akosua Adoma Perbi from the Department of History and Dr. Obadéle Kambon also from the Institute of African Studies, all from the University of Ghana, are leading a controversial petition to seek the University’s Council to remove the statue because of some ‘racists’ comments that Mahatma Gandhi made in his early youthful life whiles in South Africa during the apartheid struggle. In the said petition, they cite comments by Gandhi referring to Blacks as ‘Kaffirs’ –Indian derogatory slur for slaves and also portrays Indians as a superior race over blacks.

However, their petition have been subjected to criticism and examination, in a counter-petition led by Dr. Kojo Opoku Aidoo (Institute of African Studies), Dr E. Tweneboah Senzu (Bastiat Institute Ghana), Lang T.K.A Nubuor – Director of the Centre for Consciencist Studies and Analysis (CENCSA), Mr. Abraham Allotey (Business Consultant) and Mr. Isaac Winful Dadzie (Researcher and member of the Convention People’s Party). The counter-petition appeals to the University Council to conserve/preserve the statue on grounds that the anti-Gandhi petition lacks merit and true historical examination of the entire history of his life. They questioned the methodology used in selecting only few aspects of Gandhi’s life.

It is incorrect to examine aspects of a data and make analysis without a full comprehension of the entire data. They state that “It is most strange that the GandhiMustComeDown Petitioners do not examine Gandhi’s actions and pronouncements beyond 1920. If we fast forward to the 1930s, we find, as Gussae Hamror writes in connection with Gandhi: "he himself (Gandhi) wrote about his many flaws in South Africa in his autobiography:-) What you will find in Ghandi's legacy is not righteousness, but honesty, self-critique and growth, combined with a rare dismissal of personal material comfort and ambitions. It will be a big mistake for humanists to vilify him. We actually need more folks today like Ghandi who are brave enough to criticize themselves as openly and repent as he did.”

In making reference to his later life, the counter-petitioners further state that “Gandhi, before his audience, in 1931, refers to Africans as ‘rich’, ‘noble’ and ‘no savages’! In 1939, in a correspondence with S.S. Tema, member of the African Congress, Gandhi said "You, on the other hand, are the sons of the soil who are being robbed of your inheritance. You are bound to resist that. Yours is a far bigger issue." Gandhi to Rev S.S. Tema, member of the African Congress, January 1, 1939 (CWMG, Volume 68, pp. 272-273.).” Gandhi therefore endorsed Africans’ legitimate right to self-determination.

On June 14 2016, the Gandhi statue was unveiled at the Recreational Quadrangle of the campus by the Prime Minister of India and the University Authorities. The statue has generated intellectual discourse over Gandhi’s life and many people are signing both petitions. People are keen to know which of the parties will win the consideration of the University Council.