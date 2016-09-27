Prior to the circulation of this press release, some members of the University for Development Studies (UDS) branch of University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) appealed to the National Executive Council (NEC) of UTAG through the President of UDS UTAG to withhold the press release because we disagreed with its content. Despite our objection, NEC of UTAG went ahead to make the press release public.

We subsequently made an appeal 3 days after the press release was placed in the public domain in a letter to NEC of UTAG through the National President of UTAG, Dr. Harry L.K. Agbanu to withdraw the above press release. We suggested making amendments by undertaking a wide consultation with the rank and file of UTAG for inputs on the subject matter so as to enable it issue another press release that better reflects the position held by many members. NEC of UTAG has not bothered to respond to our letter and appeal.

We are therefore compelled to break ranks with NEC of UTAG, the highest decision making body of UTAG on its decision to issue a press release on the saga of questionable PhDs presented for appointments and promotions in some tertiary institutions in Ghana such as UPSA.

We therefore wish to bring our concerns about the press release to the public:

1. The press release did not address the subject matter- credibility of acquired degrees, particularly PhD/DBA, by some members of UPSA but dwelled on irrelevant issues that had no relation to the subject matter as shown below:

i. The press release indicated that UTAG had absolute confidence in the National Accreditation Board (NAB) and UPSA Governing Council. We find NEC’s repose of confidence in these two institutions irrelevant and hypocritical since the publication by our brothers in the USA that led to the issue at hand never questioned the competence of these two bodies.

ii. We see this subtle repose of confidence in NAB and UPSA Council as an attempt to silence the voices of concerned groups within the global scientific community who are increasingly worried about the proliferation of questionable PhDs in our country and the implications for integrity of our academic institutions. The posture of NEC of

UTAG in this regard is unacceptable for a body that should uphold and defend academic integrity, while striving to promote first class scholarship in Ghana and beyond.

2. NEC of UTAG did not do due diligence in its fact finding effort and failed to consult members for their inputs to conclude or make public statements. This explains why the content of the press release does not only fail to reflect the views held by many UTAG members but also failed to address the issues at hand.

3. We are at a loss as to why NEC of UTAG decided to hold a meeting at the behest of UPSA, the institution at the centre of this allegation and went ahead to issue a press release without consulting its members and other parties in the ensuing saga.

4. We feel let-down by NEC of UTAG because it took a defensive position and completely ignored voices of reason within our ranks who were calling for thorough and impartial investigation into a scandal that has the potential of denting the image of our professional body and tertiary education in Ghana.

We, the concerned members of UTAG therefore want to state without any equivocation that the views carried in the press release were not a general position held by most members of UTAG and should not be portrayed as such.

We wish to state here that we dissociate ourselves from this press release as well as make the Bfollowing recommendations:

1. NEC of UTAG should withdraw the press release on the above subject and issue another one to include:

i. UTAG’s worry about the current proliferation of fake PhDs in our country and its impact on the future of our nation, especially if it enters academia

ii. Call for a setting up of a high-powered committee to investigate the issue, with special focus on those relating to purchase of PhDs from degree mills as well as publications in predatory journals and the tendering of such publications for appointments and promotions.

iii. Commendation of the two Ghanaian Researchers in the USA for their effort and contribution to our collective responsibility to preserve the standards and quality of education in Ghana

2. NEC of UTAG should entreat all who have information including the two Ghanaian scholars in the USA to make these available for thorough and impartial investigation.

3. NEC of UTAG should reiterate its desire to rid the system of fake certificates and demonstrate its readiness to work with stakeholders towards the attainment of this objective.

Signed for and on behalf of the Concerned UTAG Members:

Mr. Kwaku Appiah-Kubi, Department of Applied Biology, UDS

Dr. Michael Ayamga, Department of Agriculture & Resource Economics, UDS

Mr. Maxwell Akansina Aziabah, Department of Community Development, UDS

Dr. Albert Luguterah, Department of Statistics, UDS

Dr. Sylvester N. Ayambila, Department of Agribusiness Management & Finance, UDS

Dr. Abass Alhassan, Department of Anatomy, UDS

Dr. Eliasu Alhassan, Department of Social, Political and Historical Studies, UDS

26th September, 2016.