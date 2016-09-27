Health Ministry to launch guidelines for implementation of CHPS

The Health Ministry is expected to launch guidelines for the implementation of the Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) on Friday.

A statement signed by the Minister of Health, Mr.Alex Segbefia, said the move will signal “another step in the commitment of the Ministry in ensuring that CHPS roll out is ensured.”

The Ministry therefore advised the Ghana Health Service to ensure that data on all service provided at the district level by both private and public facilities, are adequately captured and reported to facilitate the implementation of the programme.

“To ensure that CHPS is scaled in every part of this country, I will be launching the National CHPS Implementation Guidelines at the upcoming National CHPS Forum come Friday. This will signal another step in the commitment of my Ministry in ensuring that CHPS roll out is ensured.

“The investments in equipping District and Regional Hospitals to act as an effective referral centres will also continue. Measurement of performance and monitoring critical indicators defined under the Sustainable Development Goals are crucial going forward.”

“To achieve the targets of the SDG and move towards attaining Universal Health Coverage by 2030, Ghana Health Service needs to evaluate how it has been offering services in the past and how it can do things better. There is an urgent need to address the issues of quality of health care as well as ensuring equity in access to health. The past years have been bedeviled with strikes by health workers. This has indeed adversely affected service delivery. There is the need for service providers to learn to negotiate through any differences that they might have with their employers.”

“With the withdrawal of most of our development partners in the sector, there is the need for the health sector to be more efficient in its operations. The Ministry of Health and the Government of Ghana has committed itself to meeting and providing all the shortfalls in vaccines, ante-retroviral medicines, family planning commodities and all other essential supplies that will be needed for service delivery. Reaching everyone in the country with quality care is something that we as a Ministry have committed ourselves to.”

Government introduced the CHPS system to increase access to health services especially in remote communities.

Gov't to provide 6,500 CHPS compound nationwide – GHS

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Ebenezer Appiah-Denkyira, early on indicated that, they are on course to provide CHPS compound across all 6,500 electoral areas, nationwide.

He announced that already, about 3,000 of the electoral areas had been covered, as the nation made giant strides towards universal access to health care.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

