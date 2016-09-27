The Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research (ISSER) has decried the quality of education in Ghana despite increments in enrollment across the country.

In its latest report on the State of the Ghanaian economy with a focus on the education system, ISSER says the quality of Ghana’s education has fallen because of the non-availability of sustainable and adequate funding.

Speaking at the launch, Director of ISSER, Prof Felix Asante said the research found out that pupils at the basic level could either not read after primary two or continue their education to the higher level.

At the secondary level, he said students’ performance in mathematics and Science at the West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has repeatedly been discouraging - a situation he said requires urgent attention.

President John Mahama's government is paddling on its achievement in the education sector to argue for a second (or third depending on how you look at it) term from Ghanaians in the upcoming December polls.

The president argues he has introduced social interventions in the sector namely the implementation of progressively free SHS programme, scholarships for over 10, 000 Senior High School (SHS) students, free school uniforms, free exercise books and free sandals for school children.

As a result of these measures and more, enrollment in education especially at the basic level has peaked from 45,447 in the 2008/2009 academic year to over 57,270 in the 2014/2015 academic year, representing an increase of 26%. Also in the 2008/2009 academic year enrollment increased from 7,038,738 students to 8,891,892, in the 2014/2015 academic year, representing an increase of more than 26%.

Funding for education in the national budget has increased from GHS1, 854.70 in 2009 to GHS5,427.71 in 2013.

Although ISSER has lauded the increment as a good step which will put the education sector on a good footing, it said the investment is still insufficient considering the needs of the sector.

According to Prof Asante, many public schools are scrambling for the limited funds made available by central government, widening further the disparity between endowed and less endowed schools.

He also pointed out the lack of interest in Science and mathematic at the tertiary level as a worrying trend that needs to be addressed.

National Accreditation Board (NAB) statistics, he said put the overall ratio of Science programmes to Humanity programmes at 36:64. This is caused by the failure of students to pass science and mathematics subjects at the secondary level, he observed.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | Email: [email protected]