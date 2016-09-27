Mahama is incompetent driver leading Ghana nowhere- Bawumia

The New Patriotic Party running mate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has reignited the debate of incompetence, describing President John Mahama as an "incompetent driver" leading Ghana nowhere.

The Economist said Ghanaians do not need to be in the driving seat before knowing that the vehicle is headed the wrong direction or it is not moving at all.

He was responding to President John Mahama's claim that neither the NPP flagbearer Nana Akufo-Addo or his running mate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia have been president before and do not have the right to describe him as incompetent.

The president and the government has shrugged off the tag of incompetence by chronicling a tall list of achievements in the green book as well as the recently launched 2016 manifesto.

But the NPP is not impressed. Standing before hundreds of NPP supporters in Ekumfi Narkwa in the Central Region, Tuesday, Dr Bawumia mocked at the president saying passengers know when their driver is jerky.

If your bus driver is not driving well, can't you see, Dr Bawumia tossed the question to the chanting supporters, who responded in unison- we can see.

He added that president John Mahama, as Ghana's driver, has shown gross incompetence and must be voted out to allow a more competent driver, Nana Akufo-Addo in the seat.

With 71 days to go for Ghana's elections, the debate has been about bread and butter issues as it is about who is incompetent.

The NPP tagged the president as incompetent but he and his government fought back in equal measure.

The Transport Minister Fifi Kwetey in his Setting the Records Straight program said if at all anybody is incompetent, it is the NPP, who he claimed never built a centimeter of railway despite appointing a Railways Minister.

He said it is the NPP that is incompetent for a re-electing a flagbearer who has failed on three occasions to be president.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com|Nathan Gadugah