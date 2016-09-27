Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Africa | 27 September 2016 14:50 CET

Surgery rules out De Villiers for Australia series

By AFP
South African captain AB de Villiers will undergo surgery for a left elbow impingement injury. By Jewel Samad (AFP/File)
South African captain AB de Villiers will undergo surgery for a left elbow impingement injury. By Jewel Samad (AFP/File)

Johannesburg (AFP) - South African captain and star batsman AB de Villiers failed a fitness Test on Tuesday and will undergo elbow surgery which will force him to miss home and away series against Australia.

Cricket South Africa announced on Tuesday that a left elbow impingement injury had failed to respond to rehabilitation and treatment, ruling De Villiers out of a five-match one-day series against Australia, starting in Centurion on Friday, as well as a three-match Test tour of Australia in November.

It is hoped he will be fit for a home series against Sri Lanka, starting on December 26.

Proteas team manager, Dr Mohammed Moosajee said: "AB has not recovered, which makes surgery the only long-term solution. We have tried the conservative management of rest, physio, rehab and cortisone infiltration into the elbow, but that has not yielded the results that we would have liked. He will have surgery to the elbow early next week."

De Villiers, 32, has already missed a Test series against New Zealand last month and last Sunday's one-day international against Ireland. Faf du Plessis will captain the side in the one-day series against Australia and will almost certainly lead the side in the Test matches in Australia.

Africa

I am prepared to serve in a political union of free African states under any African leader who is able to offer the proper guidance in this great issue of our time.
By: Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nk
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img