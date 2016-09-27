Klottey Korle NPP Vice Chairman accused of assaulting party member

The Adabraka police have begun investigations into an alleged attack on the New Patriotic Party’s Tudu Area Coordinator by a Constituency Chairman.

Mary Crentsil was allegedly ambushed at her residence in Adabraka, a suburb of Accra by the Klottey Korle Constituency Vice chairman, Aliu Kabe.

The attack which happened on Sunday evening according to Joy News checks was the peak of brewing tension between the two executives.

Joy News' Kojo Manu reported that the incident happened following a disagreement on phone between the two after Mary Crenstil complained of being sidelined by the party.

Madam Crentsil's relationship with some persons believed to be associates of a Former NPP parliamentary aspirant, Nii Noi Nortey triggered the differences.

Nii Noi is contesting the Parliamentary election as an independent candidate after losing a re-run of the Klottey Korle constituency primary to Philip Addison. Some party executives believe that Mary Crenstil's relationship with Mr Nortey's associates could jeopardise Phillip Addison's chances of winning the seat.

This resulted in the fued between her and Aliu Kabe.

According to Mary Crentsil's son, Mr Kabe went to his mother's residence, where a heated argument ensued.

"i tried to seperate them...apparently, when I went back inside, the man came back and pounced on my mother so I had to push him back and take my mother away," Jeffery Annan told Kojo Manu.

Mr. Annan added that some "thugs" believed to have been sent by the Constituency Chairman visited their house on Monday morning and vandalized their properties.

He said the men threatened to kill him when he tried to stop them. Mr. Kabe refused to speak on the record but did not deny attacking Madam Crentsil.

Madam Crentsil has reported the matter to the Adabraka Police who have commenced investigations into the incident, Kojo Manu said.

She has demanded compensation for the damage caused and called on Aliu Kabe to resign as Vice Chairman of the Klottey Korle Constituency.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Akosua Asiedua Akuffo | [email protected]