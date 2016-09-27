The Students Representative Council of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) has welcomed the management’s decision to ban miniskirts and shorts in the school.

The Rector of the school, Wilberforce Dzisah who issued the directive early on, indicated that the caution follows concerns by management of the school about an increase in indecent dressing among students.

“Management has raised concerns about an increase in indecent dressing by students. Management has therefore decided on the following and this should not only go to fresh men and women but for the continuing students as well. No shorts or miniskirts are to be worn for lectures. Clothes which expose your vital parts shall not be entertained,” he warned.

Following the announcement, the Women's Commissioner of GIJ, Suriaya Gomda has commended the move, saying it is not out of place.

“As the Women's Commissioner of GIJ, my take on the ban of mini skirts on campus by management is not out of place. GIJ is a professional school, and a noble institution for that matter; and ladies should dress accordingly,” she said.

“Ladies on campus should respect the presence of male lecturers and their colleague-males. Let us not pretend that as ladies, our sense of fashion have resounding impact on them,” she added.

She believes students who are aspiring to be professionals should “allow themselves to be groomed by existing structures, conventions and situational laws.”

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana