SYENET Hosts Rock Your World Student Entrepreneurship Conference at Spiritan University, Kumasi

On Tuesday, the 20th of September, 2016, students of the Spiritan University College benefited from the Student and Youth Entrepreneurs’ Network (SYENet) entrepreneurship program dubbed Rock Your World hosted in partnership with the Local NUGS Office President.

The ceremony which was chaired by Economics Professor Jose M. Mella from the autonomous University of Madrid had in attendance the Rector of Spiritan University, Very Rev Anthony Anomah, other lectures and over 100 students.

Speakers for the event, Chris Phaphali - CEO, Phaphali Media Group & Pinkrah Kwaku Kingsley – CEO of CEDI Ghana enlightened students on the theme: Developing the next Generation of Globally Minded Student Entrepreneurs. Attendants were inspired and motivated to pursue entrepreneurship as a career and develop and test their business ideas right from school.

A special students panel was hosted which gave the opportunity to student entrepreneurs to share their success stories and how they are able to combine their studies with their business activities. The panelists included Student Entrepreneurs Dartey Obeng; a Technology Blogger, Appiah Ofori Wiafe Lawrence, CEO of Y.A. Golden Link and Adda David Blaise, CEO of IceChip Technologies.

Rock Your World is an entrepreneurship and innovation campaign with a mission to discover and develop the next generation of globally minded entrepreneurs right from school. It is an initiative of the Students and Youth Entrepreneurs’ Network (SYENet); a flagship Project of The African Network of Entrepreneurs (TANOE).

Rock Your World is envisioned to contribute immensely to the reduction of graduate and youth unemployment by helping students to understand the fundamentals of entrepreneurship and enable them build requisite business and leadership skills needed to make them successful entrepreneurs.

With most speeches and talks being delivered by young, smart and passionate student, graduate and youth entrepreneurs coupled with case studies and easy-to-apply resources Rock Your World is set to shift paradigms, challenge the status quo, raise global leaders and business moguls and discover and nurture potentials of the next generation of globally minded and innovative entrepreneurs.

For more information about SYENet, email [email protected] or visit: www.syenet.org