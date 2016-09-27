GhanaThink's Barcamp Programme Heads To Bolga

Barcamp Bolga 2016 is a free networking forum which brings people together for a day of discussion, demos and dialogue on Bolgatanga, Ghana and beyond. It takes place on October 1, 2016 at SSNIT Conference Room in Bolgatanga.

The theme for this year is "Empowering Young People for Global Competitiveness".

What to expect at Barcamp Bolga?

Mentoring by professionals or entrepreneurs.

Networking with like-minded individuals - you could find your business or project partner

Celebrating some of the best of our community and beyond

Breakout sessions that you can also lead

Frank Bruce, the Coordinator for this third (3rd) Barcamp in Bolgatanga, said, “Barcamp Bolga has shown the way by connecting people with distinguished business leaders for a day of networking, mentorship, and ideas sharing for the development of Bolgatanga and the region as a whole, while empowering the youth to aspire to achieve”.

The GhanaThink Foundation has successfully organized 62 BarCamps in Ghana as part of its Barcamp Ghana program since 2008. BarCamp Bolga 2016 will be the third time to be held since 2014 and it will showcase entrepreneurs and innovators in the Upper East Region.

Leonard Hagan of the Barcamp Ghana team said “Over the years we have prepared ourselves by laying very strong developmental ideas through entrepreneurial ventures and partnership. I believe it's now time for us the youth to learn how to sustain our ventures by being globally competitive not locally. I look forward to seeing more of the youth at this year's Barcamp Bolga.”

The 2016 Barcamp Bolga theme explores how young people can make themselves relevant in today’s highly competitive environment. Discussions will focus on what students, professionals and entrepreneurs in Bolgatanga and the Upper East region can do to stay relevant in the job market.

This Barcamp will feature multiple user-generated breakout sessions in topics relevant to the Upper East Region and beyond.

There will be a speed mentoring session where mentors will give insights and answers to questions from attendees.

Some of our confirmed mentors include:

Baba Yabco (CEO of YABCO Foods), Roger Lari (CEO of MOAB Consult), Albert Azongo (An award winning radio presenter on A1 Radio), Humul Tahiru, (Sports Journalist A1 radio), Leonard Avonsigi (NCA), Akwasi King (Manager Nestlé Ghana Ltd Bolga), Fati Abigail Abdulai (National Coordinator Widows and Orphans Movement), Hillary Adongo (An Agric Entrepreneur), Melanie Aardalsbakke (Researcher), Salifu Fatawu (Tanga FC Manager).

To register for Barcamp Bolga, go to barcampbolga16.eventbrite.com. Contact us via barcamp at www.ghanathink.org for sponsorship or partnership opportunities.

BarCamp Bolga 2016 is supported by Tigo Ghana .

Join us to move the Upper East Region and Ghana forward.

Stay tuned via the #bcbolga hashtag .

