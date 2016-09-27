Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Africa | 27 September 2016 13:00 CET

Toure dismayed by FIFA racism task force axe

By AFP
Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure cited fears about the risk of racism at the 2018 World Cup in Russia as a reason for FIFA to remain vigilant. By Jonathan Nackstrand (AFP/File)
Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure cited fears about the risk of racism at the 2018 World Cup in Russia as a reason for FIFA to remain vigilant. By Jonathan Nackstrand (AFP/File)

London (AFP) - Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure on Tuesday expressed deep disappointment over FIFA's decision to disband its anti-racism task force, saying it "makes no sense".

The FIFA Task Force Against Racism and Discrimination, founded in 2013, was discontinued on Sunday, with the world governing body explaining it had achieved its stated objectives.

Toure was a consultant to the task force and he cited fears about the risk of racism at the 2018 World Cup in Russia as a reason for FIFA to remain vigilant.

"When I received the letter telling me the FIFA task force was to be discontinued I was very disappointed," the Ivorian midfielder said in a statement on his personal website.

"The letter listed the good work that had been carried out as a result of the task force's advice and recommendations.

"So my question is, after failing to deal with racism sufficiently for decades -- why stop when something is beginning to work? Are FIFA being complacent ahead of a World Cup in Russia? This makes no sense."

He added: "The task force brought together the expertise of campaigners, football administrators and players. It was a resource that gave FIFA the expertise they clearly did not have before.

"My only hope is that FIFA have thought this through. The letter I received does not fill me with confidence. It will be the fans and players that suffer if FIFA do not get this right."

Africa

The ivy of the old age begins at the feet that hurt.
By: Charles de Leusse
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img