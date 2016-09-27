Toure dismayed by FIFA racism task force axe

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure cited fears about the risk of racism at the 2018 World Cup in Russia as a reason for FIFA to remain vigilant. By Jonathan Nackstrand (AFP/File)

London (AFP) - Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure on Tuesday expressed deep disappointment over FIFA's decision to disband its anti-racism task force, saying it "makes no sense".

The FIFA Task Force Against Racism and Discrimination, founded in 2013, was discontinued on Sunday, with the world governing body explaining it had achieved its stated objectives.

Toure was a consultant to the task force and he cited fears about the risk of racism at the 2018 World Cup in Russia as a reason for FIFA to remain vigilant.

"When I received the letter telling me the FIFA task force was to be discontinued I was very disappointed," the Ivorian midfielder said in a statement on his personal website.

"The letter listed the good work that had been carried out as a result of the task force's advice and recommendations.

"So my question is, after failing to deal with racism sufficiently for decades -- why stop when something is beginning to work? Are FIFA being complacent ahead of a World Cup in Russia? This makes no sense."

He added: "The task force brought together the expertise of campaigners, football administrators and players. It was a resource that gave FIFA the expertise they clearly did not have before.

"My only hope is that FIFA have thought this through. The letter I received does not fill me with confidence. It will be the fans and players that suffer if FIFA do not get this right."