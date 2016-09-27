The Progressive Peoples Party (PPP) vice Presidential nominee, Brigitte Dzogbenuku is on a campaign tour of the Northern Region and has condemned tribal politics in the country.

She says the electorate in the Northern Region should elect competent and time-tested leaders capable of fixing the nation's economy rather than voting based on tribal preference.

The PPP's vice Presidential nominee at a rally in Tamale said the electorate should discard political opponents’ insinuation that a vote for the PPP on December 7 will be a waste of the ballot paper.

According to her, the PPP is a threat to the two major political parties, the NDC and the NPP, hence the desperate attempt to denigrate the party.

She downplayed incessant calls on the electorate in the Northern Region to massively vote for President John Mahama on December 7 because of his northern origin.

She said a PPP government will implement the Free Compulsory Basic Education policy as a means of eliminating child labour in the area.

She described the PPP as a political party which promotes gender equality and national cohesion, hence her nomination as the vice presidential nominee.

Brigitte Dzogbenuku touted Dr, Papa Kwesi Ndoum as business mogul and a politician capable of delivering all his campaign promises.

She made reference to Dr. Ndoum's achievements in all sectors of the Ghanaian economy to buttress her point.

She reiterated the need for the electorate to vote for Dr. Papa Kwesi Ndoum and the party's Parliamentary candidates.

The PPP's vice Presidential candidate at the Tamale rally introduced the party's Parliamentary candidates for the Tamale South, Tamale central and Sagnarigu constituencies.

Brigitte Dzogbenuku later addressed a similar rally in the Savelugu constituency.

As part of the PPP leader, Dr. Papa Kwesi Ndoum's monumental jobs creation agenda, he has established branches of the Group Ndoum (GN) Bank in almost all the districts in the Northern Region.

He has also established a radio station in Tamale called Suhupieli FM transmitting on the frequency 103.3.

–

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana