Tigo Digital Innovators To Be Rewarded

Tigo Ghana, in partnership with Reach for Change, an international Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), has launched its annual competition, Tigo Digital Changemakers Award, which is aimed at identifying and supporting social entrepreneurs with digital tools and technology to improve the lives of children across the country.

For 2016, Tigo is looking for innovations that focus on education to broaden digital inclusion and support business entrepreneurship.

The two winning entries will each receive a cash prize of up to GH¢70,000 and access to Reach for Change's Incubator programmme, which includes business training, access to a global network of other social entrepreneurs and many more.

The application period for the competition is now officially open and will close on October 25, 2016.

In a live Twitter launch for the campaign, Corporate Affairs Director for Tigo, Gifty Bingley said, “We have a new focus for the Tigo Digital Changemakers Award this year and our team is really looking forward to supporting digital innovations that will improve education, digital inclusion or business entrepreneurship in Ghana.”

Tigo and Reach for Change will support educational innovations that use digital tools and technology to improve education in primary, secondary and tertiary education for children, caregivers and communities.

Amma Lartey, Regional Director, Reach For Change Africa, explained that “we are looking for the best innovative digital ideas that can provide genuine solutions to problems facing children and society, while at the same time promoting connectivity and access to communications, particularly in deprived communities.”

Over the years, Tigo has supported 16 social/digital entrepreneurs.

Together with Reach for Change, the social entrepreneurs have benefitted from funding, coaching, mentorship and more to create impressive impact in Ghana.

A beneficiary, Josephine Marie Godwyll, is working in the field of education and digital inclusion through her social enterprise, Young at Heart GH.

She emerged winner of the 2015 Tigo Digital Changemakers Award and has been supported to scale up her organization through trainings and coaching provided in Reach for Change's Incubator programme.

She provides digital education to children in rural Ghana, teaching them basic computer skills, setting up ICT learning hubs and coordinating distance learning courses to help students understand digital technologies.

