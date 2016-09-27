DKB Is Heart Ambassador



The Ghana National Cardiothoracic Centre as part of marking this year's World Heart Day has appointed Derrick Kobina Bonney, popularly known in comedy circles as DKB, to champion the need for keeping a healthy heart.

The World Heart Day is an annual event held to remind people around the world about the need to keep a healthy heart through exercise and eating healthy.

Supporting this year's event, Stanbic Bank donated an amount of GH¢70,000, while Vitamilk supported the event with cartons of Vitamilk.

Speaking on his appointment, DKB said he was humbled yet elated by the appointment, and promised to take advantage of every platform he is given to champion the cause for living healthy.

According to him, there are too many heart-related deaths in Ghana and this has to change.

He was, however, hopeful that his appointment as an ambassador would herald the beginning of an appreciation for preserving the heart.

As part of events preceding the World Health Day, there will be a health walk from the Efua Sutherland Park through the principal streets of Accra, medical screening and awareness programmes in order to conscientise people on what to do to maintain a healthy heart.

Director of the National Cardiothoracic Centre, Dr Lawrence Serebour, disclosed that a lot of people are unaware of the need to exercise and those who are aware hardly do.

He indicated that despite the numerous heart-related deaths recorded over the past few years, people seem to be unconcerned about eating healthy.

Dr Serebour was thankful to the sponsors and promised to channel their resources towards a worthy cause.

BY Ernest Pappoe