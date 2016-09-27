Iran says not ready for oil output freeze in Algiers

Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh says an agreement on a freeze to stabilise oil prices could be struck at a summit in November. By Joe Klamar (AFP/File)

Algiers (AFP) - Iran is not ready to agree to an oil output freeze in Algiers, its Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said Tuesday on the eve of an informal OPEC meeting in Algeria's capital.

"It's not in our agenda to reach an agreement in two days. We need time for more consultation," he told reporters on the sidelines of an energy conference.

Zanganeh said an agreement on a freeze to stabilise oil prices could be struck at the November 30 summit in Vienna of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries.