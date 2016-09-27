A New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary aspirant for the Kwesimintim constituency in the Western Region, Joseph Mensah, has accused the incumbent Member of Parliament for the constituency, Joe Baidoo Ansah of deliberately delaying the party's primary.

According to Joseph Mensah, Mr. Baidoo Ansah attempted to use the courts to disqualify him, until an Accra High Court last week cleared him to contest the primary which comes off on Tuesday.

Speaking to Citi News, Joseph Mensah said he is even more confident of victory in the primary, despite the various challenges he has encountered so far.

“The day I presented my nomination forms to the vetting committee, it was later forwarded to the appeals committee, to the court in Sekondi. They went to appeal at Cape coast, they lost in Sekondi; then they sent the case to Accra. They consolidated the Accra case and lost. I think all those things were attempts to frustrate me but I am firm. I will not be swayed away by this kind of attitude. I am not that type of person who will run away from such machinations.

“He sent the case to the Accra High Court and he thought he was going to win; but all his requests were dismissed and I had the verdict. I will beat the incumbent MP. He will lose,” he said.

Kwesimintim is the only constituency yet to hold its primary, barely three months to the elections.

An Accra High Court, on Friday cleared Mr. Joseph Mensah, to contest in a fresh primary to be organised by the party .

The judgement was given after the Court upheld claims by Joseph Mensah, that he was unjustifiably disqualified from contesting in the primary that was to be held involving the incumbent MP, Joe Baidoe-Ansah.

The ruling of the Court was that, the party should allow Mr. Mensah to participate in the yet to be held primary and other future elections in the constituency, because his disqualification was not lawful and was against the tenets of the Constitution.

The Court's ruling for the primary in the Kwesimintsim Constituency, comes just a week before the filing of nominations on September 30, which means that the primary could be held latest by Wednesday, September 28 to enable the winner file his nomination.

Mr. Mensah was disqualified by the Constituency Vetting Committee, on the basis that he was not a member of the party.

–

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana