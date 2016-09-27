9 things you need to know about ‘BRT’ service [Infographic]

Some residents in Accra on Monday, September 26, began enjoying free rides aboard the newly introduced buses as part of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service. The service, which is currently on pilot plies the Amasaman – Achimota – Circle – Accra route, but will be extended to ply other major roads in Accra within the next 12 months.

Roland Bruce, Marketing and Communications Manager of the Greater Accra Passenger Transport Executive; implementer of the BRT service, told Citi News the project will bring relief to Ghanaian commuters.

Over 250 buses have been procured to provide the rapid transport service. The initial plan was to have special BRT lanes for the buses alone, but it appears that can’t happen any longer due to cost and other factors.

The infographic below captures in brief, key features of the buses.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/Citifmonline.com/Ghana