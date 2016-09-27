Today's front pages: Tuesday, September 27, 2016

ALCOHOLISM, SUICIDE SKYROCKET

Despite gains made in combating diseases in the past 15 years, suicide and binge drinking in Ghana have become greater threats to health, a new study has revealed.

HARDSHIPS DUE TO NDC’S CORRUPT LEADERSHIP – DR BAWUMIA

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says Ghanaians can have better lives devoid of the many hardships with good leaders.

TELCOS THREATENED WITH LAW SUIT

A civil society group, Forum for an Excellent Ghana, is demanding an unqualified apology from mobile telecommunication operators in the country for the persistent unsolicited text messages they have been sending to subscribers.

BAWUMIA JABS NDC – THEY STEAL OUR MONEY

The Vice Presidential candidate of the NPP yesterday said Ghanaians have a duty to end rampant stealing of the country’s resources by voting out the ND government.

I’M NOT SCARED FADI

The man arrested for purportedly making offensive comments about President John Mahama in his write-ups, Fadi Dabbousi, seems unperturbed by what he went through at the hands of operatives of the BNI.

‘AYALOLO’ BUSES TAKE OFF WITH NO INSURANCE

The much-touted Bus Rapid Transit service yesterday started in some selected areas of Accra with buses that have not been insured and registered.

BoG WARNS OF BLACKLISTING IF E-FRAUD PERSISTS

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Abdul Nashiru Issahaku has asked banks to step up efforts in stemming the incidence of electronic fraud in order to save being blacklisted again by the global Financial Action Taskforce.

BANKS, MOBILE MONEY HARMONISATION GIVEN PUSH

Moving funds between bank accounts and mobile money is set to go seamlessly following the central bank’s approval of a unification payment platform that will allow transactions within and between banks as well as through mobile money service providers.

VIETNAMESE INVESTORS TARGET RICE INVESTMENT

Vietnamese rice investors and exporters drawn from about 14 countries are in the country explore investment opportunities in rice production, processing, storage marketing and distribution.

