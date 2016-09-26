Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Egypt | 26 September 2016 23:50 CET

Egypt detains owner of capsized migrant ship

By AFP
Survivors from a boat that capsized, off Egypt's north coast are seen in a police station in Rashid in northern Egypt on September 22, 2016. By Mohamed El-Shahed (AFP/File)
Survivors from a boat that capsized, off Egypt's north coast are seen in a police station in Rashid in northern Egypt on September 22, 2016. By Mohamed El-Shahed (AFP/File)

Cairo (AFP) - Egyptian police on Monday detained the owner of a vessel that capsized in the Mediterranean last week drowning at least 168 migrants, a security official said.

Up to 450 migrants may have been on board the fishing boat when it sank off Egypt's coast on Wednesday en route to Italy.

At least 168 bodies have been recovered and 163 passengers were rescued, according to the health ministry and the military.

The boat's owner will be questioned by prosecutors and is expected to face charges of human trafficking and involuntary manslaughter, a police official and a judicial source said.

Officials said a specialised ship with divers belonging to a petroleum company is working at the site of the shipwreck some 12 kilometres (eight miles) off the coast to pull the boat back up to the surface.

Survivors have said many migrants were trapped in the boat's hold when it keeled over.

Egypt

the battles of life are first fought and won in the mind.
By: NUTIFAFA AMEGBLETOR
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img