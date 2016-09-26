Man Bath With Hot Water For Campaigning For Mahama

The life of the Founder and Leader of “Walk For Mahama Tour” Mr. Prosper Aflamevu is in danger as hot water was poured on him yesterday while on a usual campaign tour at Nakundo in the Yendi constituency of the Northern Region. Speaking exclusively to Rainbow Radio’s Prince Kwame Tamakloe, he explained that, he was in the community as a continuation of his tour to constituencies in the region where the NDC lost their seats in the 2012 elections of which the Yendi constituency is one.

Mr. Prosper recalling his tragic encounter said, he got to a house in Nakundo where he was talking to three women and their children only for the husband of one of the women to get into the house after refusing to respond to his(Prosper) greetings. He said some minutes later he saw the man coming with a container and the women shouted, by the time he tried running away, the whole of the hot water was poured on him which peeled off his skin. Meanwhile he has lamented on the unfair treatment given him by most party officials including the NDC Regional chairman Sofo Azorka and the regional minister Hon. Abdalla Abubakari.

He said even when he request for party souvenirs to be given to the electorates, he is always denied. The “Walk for Mahama tour” began earlier this year when he walked from Tamale in the northern region to Kintampo in the Brong Ahafo region and now walking from constituency to constituency in the Northern region to canvas votes for President John Dramani Mahama and his NDC. Unfortunately he is home currently receiving local treatment because he has no money to go to the Hospital.

-rainbowradioonline