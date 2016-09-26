Trader remanded for robbing GH¢50.00

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA

Accra, Sept. 26, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court on Monday remanded John Akanyork, a trader for robbing Desmond Tsey, of GH¢50.00.

John pleaded not guilty to the charge but was remanded by the court to reappear on October 10 for trial.

Presenting the facts of the case, Police Chief Inspector, Kwabena Adu, told the court that the complainant is a student of Bishop Herman College, Kpando, while the accused person is a trader.

He said on September 19, the complainant was going to pay his grandparents a visit and also to inform them he would be leaving for school later in the day at Jaccot Hotel, Adenta.

He said on reaching the entrance of the hotel, the accused person approached the complainant and enquired from him, if the Hotel was operating of which the complainant answered in the affirmative.

The prosecution told the court that, John forcibly put his hand in the complainant's pocket and took GH¢50.00 from it, but the complainant held his hand and demanded that he return the money.

He said John pulled a screw driver from his pocket and threatened to stab the complainant if he did not leave his hand.

Police Chief Inspector Adu said, out of fear for his life, the complainant freed the accused person from his grips and started screaming for assistance.

The accused person took to his heels but was chased by some onlookers and was arrested and handed over to the police.

