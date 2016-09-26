Voltic Ghana appoints Joyce Ahiadorme Head Public Affairs

Accra, Sept. 26, GNA - Voltic (GH) Limited, the leading producer of mineral water in Ghana, has announced the appointment of Mrs Joyce Mateko Ahiadorme as Country Sustainability and Community Affairs Manager.

Consequently, she would take over responsibility for all corporate affairs activities within Voltic and would be the company's Public Affairs and Communications Representative.

Joyce is joining Voltic's management team from its sister company, Accra Brewery Limited (ABL), where she was Corporate Communications Manager from September 2013.

Her new appointment is in line with Voltic's ongoing restructuring programme to enhance the company and its brands.

She is an affiliate member of the Institute of Public Relations, Ghana. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications Studies from the Ghana Institute of Journalism and has studied for a Master of Development Management degree at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration.

She has over seven years' experience in corporate and marketing communications, events management, media relations and stakeholder engagement.

In her new position at Voltic, she would have responsibility for implementing the company's corporate affairs strategy and plan, which directly supports the commercial objectives of the business.

This covers media relations, government relations, industry affairs, corporate accountability, issues management and internal communications.

She would also support the development and delivery of Voltic's strategy for building the profile and reputation of the corporate brand, and ensure that company initiatives, projects and partnerships relating to social responsibility and sustainability issues are strategically aligned with business objectives, while building the company's reputation among its key stakeholders.

Joyce is credited with a number of key achievements during her tenure at ABL. These include the development of the Alcohol and Pregnancy Programme, which seeks to educate pregnant women on the dangers of consuming alcohol; the Employee Well being Programme undertaken in partnership with the Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH; and a number of sustainable development collaborations with both the public and private sectors.

She has also played an instrumental role in cementing both ABL's and Voltic's relationships with the media, and over the years has contributed to the success of both ABL's and Voltic's internal communications processes.

Commenting on the appointment, Philip Redman, Voltic's General Manager, says Joyce's education, skills, experience and passion about sustainability issues would ensure her success in her new role.

