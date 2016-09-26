The church urged to lead the fight against corruption

By Gifty Amofa, GNA

Kumasi, Sept 26, GNA - The Reverend Dr. Kojo Osei-Wusuh, a former President of the Ghana Baptist Convention, has called for the church to lead from the front the fight rein in corruption.

It must push hard to purge the society of dishonest and unethical practices for personal gain, which had become widespread.

He was speaking at a forum held to provide the platform for parliamentary candidates of the various political parties, contesting the coming election in the Subin constituency, in Kumasi, to tell how they intended tackling the growing corruption.

On hand to participate, were Suleman Seidu of the People's National Convention (PNC), Progressive People's Party (PPP's) Daniel Teiko, Leonard Erzua, Convention People's Party (CPP), Owusu Ababio, National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Eugene Boakye Antwi, New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The programme was organized by the Forum for Christians Against Corruption (FoFAC), an anti-corruption Christian body, formed by the Grace Baptist Church in Amakom, Kumasi.

The Rev Osei-Wusuh spoke of the need for strong action by the government, by way of enforcement of the law, to make corruption a disincentive.

The ordinary people, he noted, had become victims of cheating, extortion and bribery adding that, this could not continue.

He said it was deeply sickening that these appeared to have become accepted as normal because nobody seemed to be bothered.

'Any government, genuinely committed to fighting corruption, must do something about this', he added.

The candidates pledged to work hard to get the Attorney General's Office separated from the Justice Ministry to properly deal with corruption cases, if elected.

They also invited everybody to be bold to expose corrupt practices.

