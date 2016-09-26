Some Volta hotels unwilling to accept interns

Ho, Sept. 26, GNA - Dr Christopher Mensah, the Head of Hospitality and Tourism Department, Ho Technical University, has complained about the reluctance of some hotels and tourism enterprises in the Volta Region to accept students on practical attachment.

He said most hotels appeared simply uninterested in offering students the opportunities, whilst some failed to open up because of their poor standards.

Dr Mensah said this in an interaction with officials of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) in a stakeholders' discussion to mark this year's United Nations World Tourism Day in Ho.

He said the situation accounted for the slow growth of the sector and urged the players in the industry to open for their mutual benefit.

Dr Mensah said the lack of data on facilities in the Region was also a major challenge to the development of the sector.

Mr Sulemana Amadu, a Senior Resource Officer, GTA, Volta Region, said his outfit was able to help some students gain placement for attachment but said ideally, students should be able to do that without passing through the Authority.

He said the Authority had started partnering institutions and major stakeholders to improve quality service delivery and enhance standards in the sector.

