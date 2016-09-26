Rotary Club of Accra Labone donates wheelchairs

By Samira Larbie, GNA

Accra, Sept. 26, GNA - The Rotary Club of Accra Labone has donated 50 wheel chairs valued at GH¢20,000 to three institutions to assist in the movement of the sick and persons with physical disability.

The Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital received 30 wheel chairs, the Korle-Bu Polyclinic got 10, while the Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled were also given 10 of the wheel chairs, under the project: 'Wheels For Hope'.

The project is aimed at raising funds from benevolent individuals, corporate organisations and partners to purchase the wheel chairs, while it also received wheel chairs directly.

Mr Lamtiig Apanga, the President of Rotary Club of Accra Labone, in his address, said there were people who were faced with this challenge of having access to free mobility, while patients also got stranded at hospitals due to the inadequacy or lack of wheel chairs.

The wheelchairs would, therefore, make life more meaningful for such people and make them less dependent on others.

'It is for this and other reasons that the Rotary Club of Accra Labone as part of its projects for the rotary year 2016/2017 decided to embark on the wheel chair project among others,' the President stated.

He thus congratulated the Club members and the other benefactors Cnergy Ghana Limited, Supra Pharma and G2 Medical Laboratory for their support to make the project a success within the shortest time.

Mr Apanga said the project's target was to mobilise a minimum of 100 wheel chairs to support health and allied institutions so the next 50 would follow.

He, however, urged the public to support the initiative in cash or kind by contacting them on 0244388781, saying: 'We will refurbish these and re-donate them to individuals and institutions that would put it in good use'.

Mr Mustapha Salifu, the Head of PR Unit Korle- Bu Teaching Hospital, receiving the donations expressed gratitude to the Club for the gesture and assured that proper monitoring would be put into effect to ensure good usage.

Dr Priscilla Vanxdyke-Sey, the Acting Head of Korle-Bu Polyclinic, said this would help the aged who visited the hospital and needed assistance.

Mr Alfred Quarshie, the Regional Secretary of Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled, on behalf of the Society, said this would enhance the independence, mobility and transportation of the physically disabled because there were many members who were in need of the wheel chairs.

GNA