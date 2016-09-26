Korea NGO supports needy school children with bicycles

By Caesar Abagali, GNA

Tamale, Sept. 26, GNA - The Tuma Kavi Development Association (TKDA) has taken delivery of a total of 213 bicycles for distribution to needy school children who trek long distances.

The beneficiaries are within its operational areas in the Northern and the Upper East Regions.

ChildFund Korea, a South Korean NGO, dedicated to promoting the well-being of children, presented the bicycles valued at more than GHâ‚µ66,000 to the Christian Children's Fund of Canada (CCFC), which presented the bicycles to TKDA at the weekend for onward distribution.

Mr William Anim-Darkwa, the Communications Director of the CCFC, presenting the bicycles on behalf of ChildFund Korea, said worldwide, bicycles were important means of transport and in the developing world, they could act as an impetus for economic transformation.

He said in the rural areas of Ghana, bicycles were used as a major means of transportation to farms, markets and other social centres.

However, he said, while bicycles were relatively affordable to the average income earner elsewhere, they were perceived as a luxury in countries such as Ghana, hence the importance of assisting school children with the bicycles.

He said the lack of transportation adversely affected children's ability to attend school because many families lived long distances from the closest school and that many children, especially girls, could not attend school because their daily walk would be upwards of 10 kilometres.

Mr Anim-Darkwa said the long distance was a deterrent for many children, thus contributing to the high incidences of school drop-out, lower attendance rates and disproportionately high illiteracy rates in rural communities.

He said CCFC and its Ghanaian partner, Tuma Kavi Development Association, believed that this was a problem, which could be addressed with a minimum investment to have longstanding impact.

He said the project was designed to provide bicycles to children as an alternative means of transport to school children in order to support and encourage them to attend and attain basic education.

The 'School Bicycle Project', he said, was a three-month project that would reach out to 15 schools (Primary and Junior High schools) and 213 school children (133 Girls and 80 Boys) in the Northern Region, Ghana, by providing each of them with a bicycle.

He said the project had a budget of US$16,679 (more than GHâ‚µ66,000) and it would contribute to improve the quality of life for children in CCFC programme areas by providing them with the means to increase their attendance in school.

The Revered (Mrs) Sanatu Nantogma, the TKDA programme leader, who received the bicycles, said Tuma Kavi, CCFC, and its local partners, together with various school teachers, had identified the need for bicycles in programme communities in Ghana, as an alternative way of motivating needy school children, especially girls to promote school retention and completion.

She said children in primary and junior high schools enjoyed riding bicycles, which provide a fun and fast alternative to walking, and that currently, more than 700 children in programme areas were in dire need of bicycle support to enable them to travel to schools.

She said Tuma Kavi would continue to partner CCFC to implement programmes and projects that would benefit the needy in society and thanked ChildFund Korea for the support.

GNA