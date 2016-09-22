Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
22 September 2016

United Nations World Tourism Day

By   Beryl Sarpong, GBC Sunrise FM

As part of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Day celebration, the Eastern Region branch of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has observed today, Wednesday 21st September with series of activities at Bunso Arboretum in the East Akim Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The programme, aimed at promoting domestic tourism in Ghana, brought together various stakeholders including persons with disability, students and workers in and around the Region.

The Regional Manager of GTA, Fredrick Agyei Rudolf, speaking on Koforidua based GBC Sunrise FM’s morning show dubbed ‘Ade Akye Abia’, said the Arboretum was chosen to mark the day because the programme involves people with disability and the venue is disability friendly as well as conducive for educational purposes for all.

Touching on the collapse of one of the canopies at the site last year, in which some tourists sustained various degrees of injuries, he described that incident as unfortunate but assured all Ghanaians that adequate work has been carried out on the canopies by a team of engineers to forestall its recurrence and ensure the safety of all tourists.

Mr Agyei Rudolf said the Region has very high rated hotels. As such, the Authority will be organizing a Regional Tourism Awards on 22nd of October ahead of the National Tourism Awards scheduled for Accra on the 28th of October this year.

The tourism agency is presenting 22 categories of awards ranging from hotels, tourist attractions and some media personalities who have been very proactive in the reportage of tourism news in the year 2015. He said the event will take place at the Royal Senchi Hotel and Resort in the Asuogyaman District of the Region.

