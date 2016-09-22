GFD Launches Eastern Regional Advocacy Network For Persons With Disability

An Inter-organisational Advocacy Network for persons with disability has been launched by the Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFD) at the Ascension Presby Hall in Koforidua, Friday.

With funding support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the launch is part of efforts to expand the Organisation’s disability network to other regions in order to ensure more effective advocacy work on disability rights.

The programme attracted representatives from organizations such as Ghana Broadcasting Corpotation, Ghana Education Service, National Commission for Civic Education, Social Welfare Department and other Civil Society groups.

The National president of GFD, Mr. Yaw Ofori Debrah, said in addition to getting other organisation to advocate for the disables, the network will also provide a common platform to discuss and stay abreast with disability related issues while adopting common positions to exchange ideas and push disability issues upront.

The Eastern Regional President of GFD, Mr. George Agyei Mensah, said member organisations will meet once in every quarter to ensure that they are all on one page with regard to issues of disability.

Madam Esther Amponsah, Acting Head of Community Care of the Social Welfare Department called for Unity among all PWDs. She also advised them to make good use of the disability fund.

The GFD is an umbrella disability organisation in Ghana which aims at ensuring all-inclusiveness for its members. Currently the organization has seven member organizations namely: Ghana Blind Union, Ghana Society for the Physically Disabled, Ghana Association of Persons with Albinism and the Ghana National Association of the Deaf. The rest are Inclusion Ghana, Share Care Ghana and the Mental Health Society of Ghana.