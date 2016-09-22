Money has become a very important commodity in this world simply because it is the medium of exchange. It is for fact, with money, you can definitely solve most of your material needs and definitely have no worry for basic problems of life such as food, clothing and shelter. This article does not condemn the necessity and the importance of money towards development but it main concerns is that we don’t need to grow to love money.

What then do we mean by loving money? Love for money means placing all our hope and desire in money to provide all our needs and satisfaction. Our love for money gives power to money to control our behavior, attitude, mood and every action of ours. Money becomes our vision and purpose of living. The overwhelming desperation, love and desire for money has caused many death, affected development, created poverty, enemies, created dependency on spiritual magic and sorceries, negative deviance and destroyed families and relationships. The Bible said it all, “For the love of money is a root of all kinds of evils.” Margaret Thatcher also indicated that It is not the creation of wealth that is wrong, but the love of money for its own sake. I tell you, if you really want to be happy in this life, enjoy life, and live to fulfil your destiny on earth, then there is one thing you need to learn and teach others, thus, never grow to love money.

The following list reasons why you don’t need to love money.

You were not created by and with money and therefore you don’t need to love money. Your whole life and love should be for God and he really deserves it instead of money for he made you. Have you ever wondered why life can never be bought with money? It’s simple, it cannot create life, therefore it doesn’t deserve your love. You will never take all the money you make in this world out of this world when you die. We came naked and naked we shall leave. Man’s life is like a flower, blossom today and fades away not tomorrow but the very next minute. Why then love something you cannot take with you when you die? It is nonsense to love money! Will you ever sell your heart for all the money in this world? Have you ever asked yourself what happened when you give your heart out for all the riches in this world? Definitely you will die when you heart is sold for money and what is all the riches in this world to a dead man! Money deserves not to be loved! Who will you employ in your company, someone who does work because of his desperate need for money and the other who does work purposely to solve a problem and fulfil organizational objectives and aims? I guess you will never go in for the money conscious employee. If you will not choose someone who loves so much money in your company, why then grow to love money? It is not the love of money that create development and enhancement of livelihood but rather it is the love and desire to solve people’s problems and put smile on the face of your fellow humans. Love of money breeds corruptions, impede development and destroys lives. Have you ever realized that money can never satisfy all your wants and needs in this world? This is because, your needs and wants go beyond physical needs. Some needs are emotional and spiritual which cannot be solved with money. Even with the physical needs, the world keeps on changing and advancing, a new model today, will be outmoded tomorrow with a higher price and therefore your constant dependency on money increases. A man who loves money will forever be slave to money and his/her satisfaction can never be met in this world. Contentment and satisfaction is only found in God and nothing else. Is it true money create happiness? Is the richest person on earth the most happiest person? Is it true money create protection and build relationship? Are the richest person and people with so much money the healthiest people on earth? Does money bring peace and sound mind? Absolutely not! Why then give you love to money?

All what life has to tell you and me is never to grow to love money. Benjamin Franklin once said, “Money has never made man happy, nor will it, there is nothing in its nature to produce happiness. The more of it one has the more one wants.” Voltaire, a French writer who was the embodiment of 18th century Enlightenment (1694-1778), also said this about money, “Don't think money does everything or you are going to end up doing everything for money.” Richard M. DeVos also said, “Money cannot buy peace of mind. It cannot heal ruptured relationships, or build meaning into a life that has none. This is what Jesus said about the rich, people who love money, “It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich person to enter the kingdom of God."

Our dependency and satisfaction are found in God through Christ Jesus and it is only in him we should love and nothing else. If you really desire to grow and enjoy life, fulfil your destiny, secure your peace of mind, enjoy healthy lifestyle and bring happiness and love to others, then you need to give all your heart and love to Christ Jesus and far away from money. I can bet on my life, all we need and desire to achieve in this world can only be found when our love is given to Jesus. I tell you, you shall never regret this. The more you grow to love Christ, the more he takes your heart away from money. The more your love is taken away from money, the more peace, joy, happiness, secured, enjoyment and satisfaction rain upon your life.

In conclusion, all I want to say is this, if you want to set yourself free from money, give your life and love to Christ Jesus and once your life is set free from the love of money, you will begin to see the beautiful side of life. By the way, there is nothing on earth that can take your heart away from money except Christ Jesus, don’t forget this!

