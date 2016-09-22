Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
General News | 22 September 2016 01:18 CET

Brigitte Dzogbenuku Tours Ho Central Market

By Nana Reagan

The vice presidential candidate for the Progressive Peoples Party Ms Brigitte Dzogbenuku took her ‘Bright Awakening Campaign Tour’ to the HO central market where she sold the PPP’s campaign message of job creation to the market women and the people of the Ho Municipality.

According to the PPP vice presidential nominee the issue of job creation will take centre stage this election hence the need for the PPP to trumpet the achievements of Dr Nduom in his private life hence the need to give him the presidency.

‘’This election is basically about the ability of the various candidates to create jobs for the jobless in the nation. I am therefore asking you to look at what the PPP candidate Dr Nduom has done and entrust the fortunes of the nation into his hands.

Ms Brigitte Dzogbenuku used the opportunity to introduce the Mr Confidence Adediah as the Progressive Peoples Party’s parliamentary candidate for Ho Central to the teaming people who thronged the market to come listen to her.

Confidence Adediah urged the people to help elect him to represent them in parliament since the sitting has neglected their needs

‘’I call on the people of Ho central to reject the NDC come December and vote massively for Confidence and Dr Nduom to give you real hope and opportunity to live meaningful lives’’.

The party’s regional chairman called on the people not to lend vane support to the NDC saying those who do not value your support must not be voted for.

From Ho the vice presidential nominee toured Abutia Kloe in the Ho West constituency to interact with the constituents.

General News

"What the eye can see is what one thinks or say.positive thought,positive words inspires the fullest hope of a persons ability"
By: Boaz Akude
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img