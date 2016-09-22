Brigitte Dzogbenuku Tours Ho Central Market

The vice presidential candidate for the Progressive Peoples Party Ms Brigitte Dzogbenuku took her ‘Bright Awakening Campaign Tour’ to the HO central market where she sold the PPP’s campaign message of job creation to the market women and the people of the Ho Municipality.

According to the PPP vice presidential nominee the issue of job creation will take centre stage this election hence the need for the PPP to trumpet the achievements of Dr Nduom in his private life hence the need to give him the presidency.

‘’This election is basically about the ability of the various candidates to create jobs for the jobless in the nation. I am therefore asking you to look at what the PPP candidate Dr Nduom has done and entrust the fortunes of the nation into his hands.

Ms Brigitte Dzogbenuku used the opportunity to introduce the Mr Confidence Adediah as the Progressive Peoples Party’s parliamentary candidate for Ho Central to the teaming people who thronged the market to come listen to her.

Confidence Adediah urged the people to help elect him to represent them in parliament since the sitting has neglected their needs

‘’I call on the people of Ho central to reject the NDC come December and vote massively for Confidence and Dr Nduom to give you real hope and opportunity to live meaningful lives’’.

The party’s regional chairman called on the people not to lend vane support to the NDC saying those who do not value your support must not be voted for.

From Ho the vice presidential nominee toured Abutia Kloe in the Ho West constituency to interact with the constituents.