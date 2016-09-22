Begoro Chief Call On Ghanaians To Vote For Nduom

The Omanhene (Chief) of the Begoro traditional area, Nana Awuah Kotoko has called on the people of Ghana to give Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom the chance to rescue the country from the paralysis it finds itself presently.

Nana Awuah Kotoko says the experience of Dr Nduom is enough for him to lend support to him believing that he has the necessary credentials to change this country for good.

He therefore called on Ghanaians to give the astute businessman the chance to make good his promises.

‘’We are suffering… this suffering isn’t in only one person’s home. Even those close to power are complaining so imagine those of us faraway from power?’’ he quizzed.

He wondered why politicians for whom we pay all our monies to, have miserably failed to better the lots of the people

‘’We pay taxes to governments to make our lives better so I wonder why they take our monies and fail to render better stewardship and account to us the people who elect them to come and make our lives better.”

Citing Cocoa Marketing Company (CMC) to back his claims, the chief who indicated that he was once an accountant for the company, revealed they never went out to look for money to purchase cocoa beans. He believes that alone is enough evidence of a decaying economy.

‘’Look at cocoa for instance: we purchased cocoa beans with funds from the Bank of Ghana, but today, we need to go out there to look for money in order to purchase cocoa beans for export.’’

Nana Awuah Kotoko was speaking when the vice presidential candidate for the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Brigitte Dzogbenuku, paid a courtesy call on him at his palace in Begoro.