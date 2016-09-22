The 2016 running mate to Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, Ms Brigitte Dzogbenuku, says a PPP govt will make the Volta region a tourism hub that will harness all the abundant natural resources available to the people.

Addressing a mammoth gathering of supporters in Galo Sota in the Anlo constituency she made reference to the abundant natural resources to the people of the Volta that would benefit all should.

Citing an example of the Keta lagoon, the running mate said the lagoon could be developed into the mode of the Nzulezu in the Western Region where people both local and foreigners, spend money to visit.

‘’I come from the Volta region myself, so I know the numerous things that the Volta has that could be used to turn the region around economically. Keta lagoon has been with us for years, I am promising you that a Papa Kwesi Nduom government will develop the lagoon into a world class recreational centre that will bring visitors, both foreign and local, to boost the economy of Ghana and make jobs available to the people of the region,’’ she reiterated.

Brigitte Dzogbenuku chastised the NDC government for the neglect of a region that has so much abundant resources that could be harnessed to the benefit of the region and Ghana as a whole.

‘’NDC government has done nothing about all the resources available to us. You move from Aflao through to Kete Krachi and on your way you realise all the abundant resources, from the Monkey Sanctuary to the many Waterfalls. But what has the NDC done about it, even roads that lead to these tourists sites are so bad that people can’t access those sites. I am therefore, asking you to take away the power you gave the NDC and give it to Dr Nduom and the PPP for progress,’’ she emphatically stated.

Ms. Brigitte Dzogbenuku began a two week tour of the country to canvass votes for Dr Nduom and the Progressive Peoples Party’s parliamentary candidates.

The tour first took her to the Anlo constituency through to Ketu South and finally to Akatsi East where she encouraged the constituents to work hard to secure power for the PPP.