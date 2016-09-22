Judges give gov't Sept 30 deadline to pay outstanding salary

Judges at the lower courts have issued a ten-day ultimatum to government to either pay an outstanding 10 percent salary increment or they will embark on an industrial action after September 30.

The Circuit Court judges and Magistrates, after an extraordinary meeting on Monday, decided to draw the government’s attention to the delay in the payment of the increment.

A source close to the Judges and Magistrates, who spoke to journalists in Accra, urged the Ministry of Finance to pay within the stipulated time to avoid legal entanglement.

The source described the industrial action as the last resort to address their grievances, said the Association had been pushed to the wall and the time had come for them to use industrial means to recover what was lawfully due them.

Meanwhile, the Association of Judges and Magistrate of Ghana has fixed September 28 as the tentative date for its Annual General Meeting.

In June, the lower court judges issued a stern warning to the Government to immediately abandon a planned move to revise their conditions of service.

The judges, who work in the magistrate’s and circuit courts across the country, said they were being short-changed with the proposal presented to them for a review of their salaries.