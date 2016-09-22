Man in court for allegedly sprinkling liquid on Mahama

A man who allegedly sprinkled some liquid on President John Dramani Mahama at the Agbogbloshie Yam Market during a tour has been put before an Accra Circuit Court.

Akwasi Emmanuel who was charged with offensive conduct had his plea reserved.

The court has, however, ordered the Police to send Emmanuel to the Psychiatric Hospital for examination.

Emmanuel is alleged to committed the offence when the President visited the Market on September 15, this year.

He has been remanded in lawful custody.