Asokore Mampong Assembly adjudged the best performing assembly for 2015

Officials at the Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly are patting themselves on the back for emerging tops in the Local Government Service Awards.

The Assembly was adjudged the best performing of all 216 metropolitan, municipal and districts assemblies for achieving 80 per cent of its action plan for 2015.

Municipal Coordinating Director, Adam Baba Mohammed, tells Nhyira News the Assembly deserves the award, having delivered excellent services to residents.

Carved out of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly in 2012, the Asokore Mampong Municipal Assembly has become one of the most vibrant in the country.

Despite limited budget allocations, the Assembly has seen improvement in education, health, roads and other infrastructure, security and revenue mobilisation.

It exceeded its targets for the 2015 Functional and Organizational Assessment Tool conducted by the Local Government Service, based on performance contracts signed by the Municipal Chief Executive and Coordinating Director on behalf of the Assembly.

Officials attribute the feat to judicious use of resources scoring high marks in education, health, security and revenue mobilisation.

For instance, the assembly exceeded its property rate collection whilst it constructed three schools against a target of two.

Adam Mohammed catalogued some activities of the assembly leading to the award to Nhyira News at a reception to reward staff for contributing to the achievement.

“We were able to construct a police at Asawasi and not just the police station, we also provide them with motorbikes. We also constructed a health center and retooled all the needed health facilities within the Asokore Mampong Municipality," he said.

"We said we were going to collect Property Rate 10 percent above the previous year and we had 11.3 percent which meant that we exceeded the target we gave ourselves,” an elated Adam Mohammed said.

On sanitation and education, Adam Mohammed said they were going to ensure that the environment was clean and succeeded in desilting the Aboabo Drain and they also went around to remove all refuse heaps in Asokore Mampong.

Under education, he said they constructed three classrooms out of five.

Member of Parliament for the area, Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak, could not hide his joy at the level of progress the assembly has made in improving the lives of the people.

He appealed to residents to live in unity and harmony in order to promote development in their respective localities.