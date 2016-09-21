Full Text: Mahama's speech at 71st UN General Assembly

President John Mahama addressed the United Nation's General Assembly on Wednesday where he spoke on trade, governance, international relations, human development among other subjects.

The President’s speech focused heavily on trending international issues such as improving US-Cuban relations, the Palestinian question and went further urging swift reform of the UN Security Council.

He made a case for fairer terms of trade to enable Africa to build on the economic and development progress achieved so far.

President Mahama hailed the UN response and support to the countries worst affected by Ebola in an effort to stop the spread of the disease in 2014 and 2015.

On Ghana, he indicated that business confidence in the country is rising.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com