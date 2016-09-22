Kwame Nkrumah
Very selfless was he
Very thoughtful and undaunting
Optimistic about tomorrow
A visionary
A foundation builder;
For the future he was never going to experience
Yet he gave his all for that
A sacrificial lamb was he
For Ghana and her children
A true definition of a patriot
In the midst of fierce opposition
He soared even higher
Never cared about himself
All that filled his thought was Ghana's freedom
To sever that umbilical curse of a cord
From the neo-colonialist
To prove to the African
That yes we can
And trusted as he was
He did it
He lived the dream
He died a fulfilled man
An epitome of diligence
A demonstrator of intelligence
Full of optimism
Empty of pessimism
Cherished is his legacy
Of patriotism and democracy
Ayekoo to us all
Long live Nkrumah
Long live Africa
Long live Ghana
Long live Ghanaians.