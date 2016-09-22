kwame Nkrumah

Very selfless was he

Very thoughtful and undaunting

Optimistic about tomorrow

A visionary

A foundation builder;

For the future he was never going to experience

Yet he gave his all for that

A sacrificial lamb was he

For Ghana and her children

A true definition of a patriot

In the midst of fierce opposition

He soared even higher

Never cared about himself

All that filled his thought was Ghana's freedom

To sever that umbilical curse of a cord

From the neo-colonialist

To prove to the African

That yes we can

And trusted as he was

He did it

He lived the dream

He died a fulfilled man

An epitome of diligence

A demonstrator of intelligence

Full of optimism

Empty of pessimism

Cherished is his legacy

Of patriotism and democracy

Ayekoo to us all

Long live Nkrumah

Long live Africa

Long live Ghana

Long live Ghanaians.