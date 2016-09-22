Accra, GHANA – The U.S. Embassy in Accra encourages accomplished Ghanaians aged 25-35 to apply for the 2017 Mandela Washington Fellowship. The application period opens Wednesday, September 21, and will close at 4 p.m. GMT on Wednesday, October 26, 2016. To apply for the Mandela Washington Fellowship, visit https://yali.state.gov/washington-fellowship/apply/.

The Mandela Washington Fellowship is the flagship program of President Barack Obama’s Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI). President Obama launched YALI in 2010 to support young African leaders as they spur growth and prosperity; strengthen democratic governance; and enhance peace and security across Africa.

In 2017, the Fellowship will provide 1,000 outstanding young leaders from Sub-Saharan Africa with the opportunity to hone their skills at a U.S. higher education institution with support for professional development after they return home. Each Mandela Washington Fellow takes part in a six-week academic and leadership Institute at a U.S. university or college in one of three tracks: Business and Entrepreneurship, Civic Leadership, or Public Management. Institutes will start in mid-June 2017. It is anticipated that one Public Management Institute will focus on Energy Policy (in collaboration with Power Africa).

Following the academic component of the Fellowship, participants visit Washington, D.C., for a high-level summit. During the three-day event, Fellows take part in networking and panel discussions with U.S. leaders from the public, private, and non-profit sectors.

Upon returning to Ghana, Fellows will continue to build the skills they have developed during their time in the United States through support from the U.S. Embassy, the YALI Regional Leadership Center in Accra, the YALI Network, and customized programming from USAID and affiliated partners. Mandela Washington Fellows have access to ongoing professional development opportunities, mentoring, networking and training, and seed funding to support their ideas, businesses, and organizations.

Successful applicants will have:



A proven record of leadership and accomplishment in public service, business and entrepreneurship, or civic engagement.

A demonstrated commitment to public or community service, volunteerism, or mentorship.

The ability to work cooperatively in diverse groups and respect the opinions of others.

Strong social and communication skills.

An energetic, positive attitude.

Demonstrated knowledge, interest and professional experience in the sector/track selected.

A commitment to return home and apply the leadership skills and training to benefit Ghana.

In previous years, young leaders associated with police forces, the military and ministries of defense were ineligible to apply for the Mandela Washington Fellowship. This restriction has been lifted in 2017, and such applicants are encouraged to apply.