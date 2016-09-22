PNC Youth Want Bernard Mornah Suspended Over Lithur Car Gift

A group of youth from the People’s National Convention (PNC) are calling on the party’s Presidential Candidate Dr. Edward Mahama and the leadership of the party to suspend the party’s Chairman, Bernard Mornah with immediate effect. This follows the admission of Bernard Mornah of receiving a car gift, a Toyota pick-up with registration number GR 8724-16 from Mr. Tony Lithur, a lawyer of the governing National Democratic Congress.

In a statement signed by secretary to the group, Abdulai Yussif Seidu, the actions of Bernard Mornah is a complete betrayal of the trust partisans of the PNC placed on the leadership to lead the party into the December elections. The group indicated that the party chairman has broken the sacred trust of PNC members and sympathizers, therefore has lost respect in the eyes of the voting public.

The group noted that several allegations by party executives and members of Mr. Mornah using his position in the PNC to enrich himself has gone unpunished and his latest action has soiled his integrity for the position he occupies. “Mr. Bernard Mornah has lost credibility in the eyes of Ghanaians therefore is not fit to continue as Chairman of the PNC. The PNC ceases to be taken serious by Ghanaians if Mr. Bernard Mornah continues to represent us as the party’s chairman. He has lost all credibility thus his position has become untenable” the group opined.

According to the aggrieved youth, Bernard Mornah flawed accusation of the DVLA for leaking the car transfer document to the media thereby exposing his selfish greed to mortgage the PNC is rather an attack on good governance and must be condemned by all.

“In any decent democracy, Bernard Mornah would have resigned his position as Chairman of a party seeking the highest office of the land rather than accusing the integrity of the DVLA for exposing his dishonesty”. The statement read.

“We are hereby urging the party’s Presidential Candidate Dr. Edward Mahama and the entire leadership of the PNC to suspend Mr. Bernard Mornah with immediate effect or risk our defection from the party”. We also entreat other members of the party to disengage from activities of the party until Mr. Bernard Mornah is suspended and monies and other logistics received on behalf of the party are retrieved from him.”

The statement called on Dr. Edward Mahama to help uproot the virus of deception and unethical corruption, which Mr. Mornah is using to destroy the PNC.

“ Mr. Bernard Mornah’s countless misconducts and improprieties are clear conflict of interest that far exceeds threatening the chances of the PNC in the December elections. This unconscionable behavior of Mr. Bernard Mornah if left unchecked is a threat to Ghana’s democratic gains. The party cannot promise citizens transparency and accountable governance and watch unconcerned when Ghanaians are treated to the spectacle of willful deception by Mr. Mornah. For a party genuinely committed to serving the public interest we cannot afford to excuse such ethical failures and unconscionable behavior of our executives,” the statement stated.

Few weeks ago, news went viral of a car gift from Mr. Tony Lithur, who is the lawyer to President Mahama to Mr. Bernard Mornah with many condemning the PNC Chairman for duplicity.

In reaction, the outspoken PNC Chairman admitted receiving the car gift but berated the DVLA for purposefully leaking the car documents to the media to embarrass him. The confession Mr. Mornah hopes would help restore his credibility and conscience.

In related development, members of the PNC in Nadowli Kaleo constituency where Mr. Bernard Mornah is contesting the parliamentary seat also released a statement expressing dismay and dissatisfaction on the conduct of the party’s Chairman and parliamentary candidate. The members called on the party leadership to reprimand the party Chairman stating his conducts are unbecoming of a leader and a bad example for the youth.