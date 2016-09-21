Environmental Protection Assistants pass out in Upper East

By Samuel Akapule, GNA

Pwalugu (U/E), Sept. 21, GNA - Five hundred and forty-one Environmental Protection Assistants, under the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), module have successfully completed an eleven-day course in environmental protection.

The trainees drawn from the Northern, Upper East and Upper West Regions were taken through environmental and sanitation management, its laws and physical drills among others.

Mr John Pwamang, the acting Executive Director of EPA, in a speech delivered on his behalf, said the EPA was collaborating with the Youth Employment Agency of the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relation to engage the youth and provide training for them.

He said the engagement of more personnel would provide the needed operational support to the Agency in its compliance, enforcement, and field monitoring activities.

'Additionally, Environmental Protection module of the YEA will help to achieve a clean and sustainable environment for Ghana and deepen EPA's environmental governance and offer basic employment to the Ghanaian youth at the same time', Mr Pwamang said.

He said the trainees would help the Agency to collate data, undertake data entry and data quality control on monitoring and evaluation activities, undertake environmental education campaigns and collaborate with the district assemblies on environmental management.

'I personally see the engagement of the youth in environmental protection as a unique opportunity. This is because, young people constitute a large part of Ghana's population and young people will have to live with the consequences of current environmental decisions', Mr Pwamang said.

Later in an interview, Mr Nkegbe, the Regional Director of the EPA, said in the Upper East Region, the Agency in collaboration with other stakeholders are coordinating the implementation two major projects, the Sustainable Land and Water Management Project and the Greening Ghana Project.

He said these were key to addressing the challenges of climate change and household food insecurity in the three regions of the northern part of the country.

Mr Nkegbe said the creation of buffer zones along various rivers, composting, minimum tillage, stone bonding, the zai and the natural regeneration concepts were some of the sound Sustainable Land and Water Management which were being initiated in the region.

He said between 2015 and 2016, over 200,000 seedlings of various tree species have been transplanted adding that the training and recruitment of the Environmental Protection Assistants would play an important role in data collection and monitoring.

The Regional Director urged beneficiaries to exhibit a high sense of professionalism in the discharge of their duties in conformity to the core values of the Agency, which are integrity, dedication, service and team work.

Mr Abdallah Salifu, the Deputy Regional Director of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), in charge of operations, told the beneficiaries that their roles would include complementing the EPA to check and ensure sound environmental and sanitation practices in the area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Simon Afeku, the Regional Police Commander, warned the beneficiaries to be mindful of the fact that they would be monitored in the execution of their duties hence the need to be mindful of their activities.

