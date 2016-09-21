Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
NCCE embarks voter awareness campaign

Lawra (U/W), Sept. 21, GNA - The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Lawra District of the Upper West Region has embarked on a series of voter education campaigns among some marginalised groups in society.

Beneficiaries of the programme included women groups, faith based organisations and the disabled who were educated on the right to vote, voting steps, dos and don'ts of the 2016 elections, tolerance and voting on issues.

The aim is to deepen democracy through civic awareness, which is part of NCCE's mandate to educate the citizenry to ensure success in the 2016 polls.

Mr Mornah J. Ninge, Lawra District Director of NCCE, said to ensure free and fair elections, the NCCE was organising community durbars, group meeting and visiting churches and mosques to educate the people on their civic responsibilities.

He said collective responsibility is needed for peaceful elections to be held and all must endeavour to play their roles.

Mr Ninge appealed to the electorate to tolerate each other's views and abide by rules and regulations pertaining to the elections.

He said it is imperative for every citizen of voting age (18 years and above) to exercise those constitutional rights without fear or intimidation and appealed to politicians to campaign on relevant issues and avoid the use intemperate language.

