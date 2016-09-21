Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Business & Finance | 21 September 2016 23:00 CET

North Gonja women benefit from VSLA scheme

By GNA

By Albert Futukpor, GNA
Daboya (N/R), Sept. 21, GNA - About 180 women in the North Gonja District have undergone training with the Village Savings and Loans Association (VSLA) scheme to learn the habit of savings to improve their livelihood.

The VSLA, facilitated by the Resiliency in Northern Ghana (RING) programme with funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), saw the women, who formed six groups, contribute various sums of money within a year and borrowed from it at low interest rates to expand their business.

The contributions including the proceeds realized within the period were shared amongst the women at a ceremony at Daboya, supervised by officials from USAID RING amongst other stakeholders.

Mr Abubakari Abdul-Rahman, VSLA USAID RING Focal Person for North Gonja District, expressed delight at the enthusiasm shown by the women to save under the VSLA scheme saying the scheme would be extended to cover more women in the district.

Mr Abdul-Rahman said the women, who were also beneficiaries of USAID RING initiatives such as support to cultivate cowpea, soybean and rear small ruminants, were educated on financial literacy and nutrition to improve their livelihood.

Madam Alhassan Hawakulu, Assembly Member at North Gonja District and beneficiary of the USAID RING VSLA scheme, said she would use the savings and the proceeds to expand her foodstuffs business to take care of her children.

USAID RING works in 17 districts in the Northern Region to improve the nutrition and livelihoods of targeted households through various interventions including rearing of small ruminants, cultivation of soybean and potatoes amongst others.

GNA

DANGERS AND DIFFICULTIES HAVE NOT DETERRED US IN THE PAST AND WILL NOT FRIGHTEN US NOW.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH
ft_top_line

