Don't compel people to vote for your choice, traditional rulers urged

By Samuel Akapule, GNA

Paga (U/E), Sept. 21, GNA - Traditional rulers have been advised not to compel their people to swear oaths to vote for a particular political party's candidate in the forthcoming elections.

Youth activists made up of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), the New Patriotic Party(NPP), the People's National Convention Party(PNC), the Convention People's Party(CPP) and the People Progressive Party(PPP), made the joint call at a Political Party Youth Activists' workshop held at Paga, in the Kassena-Nankana West District.

The workshop, held on the theme: 'Empowering the Youth to Stand Up for Ghana for a Peaceful Election 2016', was organised by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and funded by the European Union.

It was aimed at sensitizing the activists of the various political parties on their roles at ensuring a violence free election and to also address their concerns and solicit their commitment towards ensuring peaceful election.

The youth expressed worry about the attitude of some traditional rulers who force their people to swear and vote for some political parties, saying such negative practices was against the tenets of democracy and should not be entertained.

They said chieftaincy disputes, hate speech on radio stations by politicians and party supporters, desperation for political power, sectionalism, ethnicity, and vengeance among others were some of the major threats to the election.

To help mitigate the identified threats to peace during the campaign and election period, the activists proposed that adequate security should be provided at places where there are chieftaincy disputes to enable people to cast their votes without intimidation.

They also called for 'the delay broadcast system' to sieve the use of hate speech on radio.

A communiquÃ© issued and signed by the various activists said they would desist from using abusive language on their campaign platforms before, during and after the forthcoming general elections.

'We will also be committed to preaching peace in all our political activities, abide by the parties' code of ethics, obey electoral rules and laws, agree to vote on issues and agree to accept the results declared by the Electoral Commission'.

Mr Umar Sulemana, the District Director of the NCCE, entreated the participants to carefully consider the film they watch depicting the trauma of the victims of the 2007 Kenyan election violence and never allow themselves to be used by any selfish politician to fuel violence.

Mr Kwesi Yeboah, the Deputy Regional Director of the NCCE, impressed upon the participants to adhere strictly to the rules of the game of the election to safeguard peace. GNA