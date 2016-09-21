Running mate to the flagbearer of the opposition New Patriotic Party, (NPP), Nana Akufo-Addo, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has dared the Vice President, Kwesi Amissah-Artthur, and the government, to respond officially to the salient points he raised in his public lecture on the true state of the economy.

Mr. Amissah-Arthur, a former governor of the Bank of Ghana, has on some NDC campaign platforms, described Bawumia's claims as lies , but has failed to present a detailed analysis to counter the claim.

Some government appointees have only dismissed the issues raised by Dr. Bawumia, but have failed to analyse the issues officially.

Bring it on – NPP dares Amissah Arthur

The NPP at a recent news conference dared Vice President Kwesi Amissah Arthur to a challenge with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia , following his recent lecture on the true state of the Ghanaian economy.

The NPP's Policy Adviser for the 2016 elections, Boakye Agyarko, threw the challenge to Mr. Amissah Arthur, a former Governor of the Bank of Ghana, when he addressed a news conference today [Monday], to respond to the promises in the NDC's manifesto.

In a statement released today [Wednesday], the Office of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said it had noted the discussions on his public lecture on the theme – “The State of the Ghanaian Economy – a foundation of Concrete or Straw” – and continues to thank the general public for their support before, during and after the event.

The statement said “though the government has till date not issued a comprehensive response to the Lecture delivered by Dr. Bawumia a fortnight ago, we are encouraged by the suggestions made by the Head of the Economic Management Team and Vice-President, H.E. Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, over the weekend in Sunyani, that the government is still studying the Lecture and will in due course respond comprehensively to the Lecture.”

“To aid the government and especially the Economic Management Team in their desire to respond to the lecture therefore, we have compiled at least 170 statements and claims made in the Lecture to which we look forward to a response from government.”

“We note that the expected comprehensive response from government will be in the interest of the larger Ghanaian populace who are eager to hear from government officially on the true state of the economy and the economic record of the government, especially as the recently launched NDC Manifesto appears to be largely silent on the Economic Record of the 8-year NDC/ John Mahama government.”

Attached to the statement, is the list of 170 statements and claims made during the lecture.

“We look forward to a timely response from government as has been promised to all these 170 statements” the statement concluded.

Click here for the 170 ‘Facts’

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana