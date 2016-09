Nearly 100,000 migrants have landed at Italian ports this year, roughly in line with the level of arrivals in the same period in 2015. By STRINGER (AFP/File)

Cairo (AFP) - At least 42 people drowned when a boat carrying migrants capsized off the Egyptian coast on Wednesday, the health ministry said.

"There are 42" dead, spokesman Khaled Megahed told AFP.

Officials had previously put at 30 the number of dead from the accident, which occurred off the port city of Rosetta.