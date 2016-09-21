The President of Santa '86, Mr. Philip Yebesi, has underscored the importance of remembering and honouring forebears for their sacrifices and devotion in laying the foundation on which positive progress is being made by the current generation.

He said that even though the present generation cannot match the sacrifices made by their forebears, they should endeavor to match the sense of service of their forebears, adding that the living must also strive to match the courage of the forebears with their devotion.

Mr. Yebesi made the call in an address during the commissioning of a Cenotaph erected by Santa '86, the 1986 year group of Adisadel College, in Cape Coast.

The Cenotaph was constructed with contributions by the Santa '86 year group to honor their forebears and mark the 30th anniversary of the year group after graduating from Adisadel College.

He praised his year group for their contributions, devotion, and sacrifice noting that the commissioning of the Cenotaph is a testament to their work and the many extremely successful partnerships between Santa 86 and the National Executive Committee of Adisadel Old Boys Association (AOBA), the School, and the Board of Directors of Adisadel College.

Mr. Yebesi cited the School Ode of his alma mater, “Adisadel on the Hill” to emphasise that the current generation should continue to add to the accomplishments of their forebears, noting that, that is the Adisadel continuum.

"Others have laboured and we share the glory, Ours is to do exploits and add to their gain; Those who come after will take up our story, May it be worthy of singing again…", Mr. Yebesi added.

Mr. Yebesi, who is the Founder and Executive Chairman of Bayfield Oil Services, also serves on the Board of Directors of Adisadel College and several other boards, including the Africa Center for International Law and Accountability (ACILA), a research and education think tank incorporated under US law as a 501(c) (3) and also under Ghana law.





Mr. Philip Yebesi, President, Santa '86, delivering his address at the commissioning of the Cenotaph at Adisadel College