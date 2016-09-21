No directive has been given to halt ECG privatization activities- MiDA

The Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) has denied claims there has been a directive for MiDA to halt all activities in relation to the partial privatization of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) until it receives directive from the president.

Director of Communications and Outreach at MiDA Pamela Djamson-Tettey told Myjoyonline.com the claims attributed to the Secretary of the ECG Senior Staff Association Patrick Binyemi are untrue.

"MiDA wishes to state categorically that these comments are untrue and inaccurate," she stated.

"There was no directive given to halt MiDA's activities in respect of the ECG private sector participation . No such directive was discussed at the last meeting which was held at the flagstaff house.

"The reports are untrue and lacked basis," she said.

Secretary of the ECG Senior Staff Association Patrick Binyemi told Joy News shortly after the meeting that there has been a directive for MiDA to halt proceedings until the president gives a directive.

He said as a result of the directive, the first bidders conference to be organised by MiDA in October to select which concessionaire takes over the management of ECG has been put on hold because of the directive.

But Pamela Djamson-Tettey in an interview with Myjoyonline.com said there was no such directive.

When she was asked what transpired at the meeting Mrs Djamson-Tettey said:

"These discussions are ongoing and MiDA is not in the position to disclose the details at this time."

She said the meeting was held under the auspices of the Chief of Staff but he was unavailable on Tuesday. However, Mr Antwi Boasiako sat in for him.

Asked if the bidders conference was going to take place she said no decision has been taken, at least at the moment.

Below is a statement issued by MiDA:

RESPONSE BY MILLENNIUM DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (MiDA) TO MYJOYONLINE ARTICLE: "MiDA DIRECTED TO HALT PRIVATISATION OF ECG".

The Management of the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA), has noted with concern comments attributed to the Secretary of the ECG Senior Staff Association, Patrick Binyemi, and contained in a myjoyonline article on September 21, 2016 entitled: "MiDA directed to halt privatisation of ECG. "

MiDA wishes to state categorically that these comments are untrue and inaccurate.

Indeed, under the auspices of the Chief of Staff, MiDA is participating in ongoing discussions with the Public Utility Workers Union (PUWU) of ECG and ECG Management in respect of their concerns regarding the ECG Private Sector Participation.

As these discussions are ongoing, MiDA is not in a position to disclose details at this time.

MiDA however wishes to inform the public that no directive to halt its activities in respect of the ECG Private Sector Participation has been given, and no such directive was discussed at the last meeting held at the Flagstaff House, Accra.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com|Nathan Gadugah