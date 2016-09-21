Mahama speaks at UN General Assembly [Full text]

President John Mahama on Wednesday addressed the United Nation's 71st Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The president lamented about challenges some Africans encounter while migrating to Europe via the Mediterranean Sea and also used the opportunity to court support for the continent.

President Mahama also highlighted some of the progress made by African government with regards to governance, free speech, technology among others.

He also appealed to the developed countries not to force democracy on Africa since it could adversely affect the progress of the continent.

The President also expressed gratitude to the United General Assembly and countries that supported the fight against the deadly Ebola Virus which affected some African countries in 2014.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana