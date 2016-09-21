Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
General News | 21 September 2016 18:36 CET

Mahama speaks at UN General Assembly [Full text]

By CitiFMonline

President John Mahama on Wednesday addressed the United Nation's 71st Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The president lamented about challenges some Africans encounter while migrating to Europe via the Mediterranean Sea and also used the opportunity to court support for the continent.

President Mahama also highlighted some of the progress made by African government with regards to governance, free speech, technology among others.

He also appealed to the developed countries not to force democracy on Africa since it could adversely affect the progress of the continent.

The President also expressed gratitude to the United General Assembly and countries that supported the fight against the deadly Ebola Virus which affected some African countries in 2014.

Click here for full speech:

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana

General News

executers of the dreamare as important as dreamers
By: dickson kwame boakye
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img