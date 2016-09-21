The Executive Secretary for the Coalition of Civil Society Groups in the SADA zone, Bismark Adongo, has urged managers of the re-introduced afforestation programme in the savannah ecological zone, to be guided by its past mistakes.

According to him, this will ensure the programme does not experience another failure.

Speaking to Citi News, Mr. Adongo said the idea to green the ecological zone that has experienced serious environmental degradation over the years, is laudable.

“I think we need to be properly guided by the lessons that were learnt from the previous tree planting project under the old leadership”.

He called for broader consultation to ensure adequate information and resources are gathered on the best way to ensure the success of the programmew.

'SADA to resurrect failed tree planting exercise'

The Executive Director of the Savanna Accelerated Development Authority (SADA), Dr. Charles Abugre, at the 7th Assembly meeting of the Bongo Assembly in the Upper East Region earlier this month, revealed that the authority had initiated plans to re-introduce the tree planting exercise in the savanna ecological zone as a means of promoting its agricultural-led transformational agenda.

In 2012, it emerged that, although part of a 32.4 million Ghana cedis allocation to SADA to implement the afforestation project was spent, there was not much to show on the ground under the leadership of Gilbert Iddi.

Gov't not committed to SADA

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups in the Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA) zone, had accused government is not showing ample commitment to the development agenda for the area; and has practically shunned its responsibilities to the people in the savannah areas.

It said government had to step up its support for the zone in spite its efforts of constituting a new management.

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/Citifmonline.com/Ghana